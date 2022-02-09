OSHP says drugs, alcohol a factor in fatal crash on I-71

CONGRESS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a single-vehicle crash left one person dead and another injured on I-71 Wednesday.

Troopers said they arrived at the scene at Mile Post 197 in Wayne County after 6:20 a.m. to find a 2016 Nissan Versa on the southbound side of the highway crashed into a pole. The vehicle reportedly had two occupants.

A 31-year-old man from Olean, New York, was reportedly driving the vehicle and he was sent to Akron General Hospital for injuries described as non-life-threatening. The passenger, a 41-year-old from Friendship, New York, was found dead at the scene, troopers said.

OSHP said they believe alcohol and drugs factored into the incident. Reportedly no one in the car was wearing a seat belt.