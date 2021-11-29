OSHP says 13 killed on Ohio’s roadways over Thanksgiving weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released their Thanksgiving weekend fatal accident report that covers a five-day period from Wednesday, November 24 at midnight through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, November 28.

According to an OSHP release, 13 people were killed on Ohio’s roadways in 10 fatal crashes.

Of the 13 killed, one was a pedestrian, four were not wearing a seat belt and three crashes involved impaired driving.

Troopers arrested 300 people for operating a vehicle while impaired and 147 for drugs.

In 2020, there were 11 fatal crashes in which 11 people were killed.

You can find a statistical analysis of the patrol’s enforcement activity here.