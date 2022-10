MASSILLON, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio State Highway Patrol says it has responded to an issue at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility Saturday afternoon.

Called a “contained barricade incident,” OSHP said officials and staff are working to communicate with the youths inside the facility from a safe distance.

At this time, OSHP is reporting no injuries or threats to anyone in the Stark County area.

The investigation is ongoing and FOX 8 will update this story as more is learned.