CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Ohio Department of Public Safety is reminding Ohio drivers of the importance of cleaning the snow and ice off of their vehicles before driving in the winter.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, not clearing your car before driving is not just dangerous, it’s illegal.

As the Ohio Revised Code section 4513.02 states in part, “no person shall drive or move on any highway any vehicle, which is in such unsafe condition as to endanger any person.”

Therefore, according to the OSHP, if snow flew off of a covered vehicle and caused a crash or damaged another vehicle, the driver could be cited.

Ohio law also requires headlights to be on at any time when the windshield wipers of the vehicle are in use, according to the OSHP.

The Ohio Revised Code section 4513.03 states in part, “Every vehicle operated upon a street or highway within this state shall display lighted lights and illuminating devices during all of the following times:

From sunset to sunrise

At any other time when, due to insufficient natural light or unfavorable atmospheric conditions, persons, vehicles, and substantial objects on the highway are not discernible at a distance of one thousand feet ahead

Any time when the windshield wipers of the vehicle are in use because of precipitation

Also, if a vehicle’s license plate is obstructed by snow and unable to be read, then the driver could be cited, according to the OSHP.

Drivers are asked to make sure their vehicles are clear of snow that is obstructing their license plates, headlights and brake lights.

According to the OSHP, there were 10,256 crashes on snow, ice or slush-covered roads in Ohio in 2023. These crashes resulted in 20 fatal crashes, which killed 26 people.

The OSHP asks that if drivers who have to head out in bad weather, visit the ODOT website for traffic conditions. Click here for the OSHP winter driving traffic safety bulletin.