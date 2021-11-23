OSHP releases names of 5 killed in Geauga County crash

CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) — The Chardon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol released more details, including the names of the victims, in the Geauga County crash Monday that killed five people and injured three.

The driver of the Econoline Van died and is identified as Darryl J. Barnes, 62, Garfield Heights. Four passengers of the van also died: Kipp A. Ginn, 47, from Cleveland; Vonda R. Harris, 57, from Cleveland; Rhonda D. Hutchinson, 44, from University Heights; and Ke’Mel B. Jenkins, 28, from Cleveland.

A 44-year-old from Bedford and a 45-year-old from Cleveland were also passengers in the van. They were taken to University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center and are currently in stable conditions at this time.

A 31-year-old of Geneva, who was driving the tractor trailer, was taken to University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers say the Econoline Van was traveling southbound on SR 44 and the commercial vehicle was traveling northbound. The Econoline Van traveled left of the center lines and struck the commercial vehicle head-on.

It is unknown at this time what caused the Econoline Van to travel left of center. The crash remains under investigation.