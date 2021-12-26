OSHP pursuit ends with crash into elementary school; Alcohol appears to be factor

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened in Loudonville on Sunday morning.

The Mansfield Highway Patrol Post says they got a phone call about a blue 2011 Dodge Ram driving recklessly on I-71, northbound, near mile post 151, according to a release from OSHP.

Around 3:30 a.m. they say they found the vehicle driving on I-71 northbound, near mile post 175 and attempted to pull the driver over.

Officers say the 25-year-old driver from Maple Heights pulled over towards the right berm and stopped, partially in the right lane. As the trooper began to approach the vehicle, the driver fled and a pursuit began, the release says.

The pick-up truck left the highway and got on US 30 east at a high rate of speed then on to SR 60 south into Loudonville then on S. Union Street. He failed to maintain control and crashed into the McMullen Elementary School, according to OSHP.

EMS treated the driver at the scene and he was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This incident is under investigation and charges for the driver are pending.

Troopers from the Ashland Patrol Post, the Ashland County Sheriff’s Department and the Loudonville Police Department assisted with the investigation.

Officers say the driver was not wearing his safety belt and alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.