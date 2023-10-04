NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WJW) — An investigation is underway after a three-vehicle crash in Summit County left a man dead and a woman injured, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The crash took place in New Franklin on SR-93 around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday when a 65-year-old man driving a pick-up tried to avoid the pick-up truck in front of him that was slowing down due to traffic, went left of center and rammed into a motorcycle going the other way.

The truck then slammed into the truck it was originally trying to avoid, injuring the 53-year-old female driver inside, troopers said.

Joseph Kostka and Kathleen Kostka, both 66 and from East Canton, were thrown from their Harley-Davidson in the collision and subsequently taken to Akron General Cleveland Clinic. Joseph succumbed to his injuries and Kathleen is reportedly in serious condition. The two were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

The man driving the first pick-up truck was not injured in the incident at all, troopers said. The woman in the other pick-up truck sustained minor injuries.

Troopers said they do not think alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.