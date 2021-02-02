OSHP: Man shot and killed while driving on I-480 in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators from the Cleveland District of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a shooting death that occurred on Interstate 480 near Interstate 77 in the city of Independence.

According to OSHP, around 8:45 p.m. Independence police reported a shooting and crash on I-480, just east of I-77.

Troopers found a black Mazda CX-9 in the median that had crashed.

The male driver had been shot and died on the scene.

He was identified as Robert Fentress, 33, of Garfield Heights.

OSHP believes the victim was shot while driving westbound on I-480 from another vehicle around 7 p.m.

The CX-9 continued a short distance before crashing.

The Patrol is asking anyone with information to call investigators at (216) 213-2792.