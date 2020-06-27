OSHP: Man overturns truck in Ashland County, leads troopers on manhunt through woods

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a Friday rollover crash that resulted in a manhunt in Ashland County.

Troopers say a 38-year-old Ashland man was traveling southbound on US 42, through Jackson Township, in a 1997 Ford F-150 when he veered off the left side of the road, struck a utility pole and overturned. The truck ultimately came to a stop on its roof.

Witnesses told officials the driver fled on foot into a nearby wooded area.

State troopers and deputies with the Ashland County Sherriff’s Office searched for the driver and set up a ground perimeter in the area of his last known location.

OSHP’s aviation unit located the driver lying in thick brush. Officials converged on the area and took the suspect into custody without further incident.

The driver was later transported to Ashland Samaritan Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. His condition remains unknown.

Officials say charges against the driver are pending and that the crash remains under investigation. Alcohol does appear to be a factor in the incident.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 8: