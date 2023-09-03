*Warning: Above ODOT video shows a very serious crash on I-90 Saturday morning. That crash is separate from a fatal crash Saturday night in Lorain County*

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — A 24-year-old man was killed when the Mercedes-Benz he was driving overturned “multiple times” according to the Elyria Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Lieutenant Clifton Dowell said Caleb Hughley from Oberlin was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that happened just before 10:00 p.m. Saturday In Lorain County’s New Russia Township.

Hughley was driving on Albrecht Road when his vehicle went off the side of the road and struck a ditch causing the Mercedes-Benz to flip several times according to Dowell.

Dowell said Hughley was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and the crash is being investigated.