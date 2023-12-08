[In the player above, see the 10 most dangerous highways in Ohio.]

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WJW) — A 42-year-old Clinton man died in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. on West Nimisila Road, just west of the Redbird Terrace intersection in New Franklin Township, according to the release.

The man killed was identified as Jon T. Miller, 42, of Clinton.

Miller’s pickup truck was headed west on West Nimisila Road when it went off the right side of the road, striking several trees and ejecting him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Miller was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the patrol. It’s currently unknown whether alcohol or drugs were a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.