BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — An early morning crash left one man dead in Summit County Saturday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The incident took place on SR-18 in Bath Township around 2:30 a.m. when a man driving a Chevrolet pick-up truck hit the backend of a semi-truck that was going in the same direction. The driver of the pickup reportedly lost control and the vehicle ended up in the ditch.

OSHP said Joseph Perry Jr., the driver of the pickup, was pronounced dead at the scene following the crash. The 26-year-old from Elyria was reportedly not wearing his seatbelt and officials are looking into the potential of alcohol and/or drug use.

The 47-year-old driver of the semi was not injured.

It was not reported how fast either vehicle was going at the time of the incident, which officials are continuing to investigate.