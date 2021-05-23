OSHP: Man dies, woman injured after car crashes into ditch in Ashland County

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A 23-year-old man died Saturday night after the vehicle he was driving crashed, Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers said the man was driving his 1992 Ford Mustang along SR 603 sometime around 11 p.m., when he missed a curve and the car went off the road, partially overturning into a ditch.

The man, from Lucas, was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt and troopers said he was ejected from the Mustang. He was reportedly pronounced dead on scene.

There was a passenger in the car, a 21-year-old woman from Mansfield, who sustained non-life threatening injuries and was reportedly taken to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

The route was shut down from at least two hours following the crash. Troopers continue to investigate the incident and said that alcohol and vehicle speed are considered factors in what took place.