OSHP: Man dies in Lorain County crash after truck goes over cliff

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a man in Lorain County Sunday morning.

Troopers from the Elyria post were dispatched to a call of a single-vehicle crash around 11 a.m. at the intersection of North Ridge Road and Vermilion Road in Brownhelm Township.

Arriving on scene, troopers reported seeing a damaged guardrail and a 2020 Ford F-150 in the river below.

The 23-year-old man who had been driving the truck was determined dead at the scene, troopers said.

Troopers said that the driver had been traveling westbound when his truck struck the guardrail and was vaulted over the cliff to the river bank below.