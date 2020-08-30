OSHP: Man dies after motorcycle overturns, strikes ditch in Huron County

CLARKSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A man died early Sunday morning after his motorcycle overturned and struck a ditch in Huron County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), the crash occurred on State Route 18 near mile marker 24 around 12:55 a.m.

A 55-year-old Medina man was traveling eastbound on SR 18 on a 2007 Harley Davidson Ultra Classic motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a right turn and traveled off the left side of the road. The motorcycle then overturned and struck a ditch.

The driver was taken to Fisher Titus Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

OSHP says he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

GET THE LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX8.COM: