TUSCARAWAS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for a suspect in a hit-skip crash.
It happened on U.S. 30 in Tuscarawas Township on September 29 around 8:40 p.m.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2020 Ford Escape was hit from behind and forced into a guardrail.
The Ford then flipped and landed on its roof.
Witnesses say the suspect vehicle was an early 2000s gray Dodge Ram 2500 pick-up with front end damage.
The driver left the scene headed west on US-30.
If you can have information that can help, call the Ohio State Highway Patrol at (330)433-6200.
Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8
- Taco Bell may be axing Mexican Pizza, but here’s what’s coming back to its menu
- OSHP looking for hit-skip driver that rear-ended an SUV, causing it to flip in Tuscarawas Township
- Kent State to begin testing students and staff for coronavirus
- Akron police say man wanted for robbery, domestic incident killed in State Route 8 crash
- Hurricane Delta rapidly intensifies into Category 4 storm