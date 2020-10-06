OSHP looking for hit-skip driver that rear-ended an SUV, causing it to flip in Tuscarawas Township

TUSCARAWAS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for a suspect in a hit-skip crash.

It happened on U.S. 30 in Tuscarawas Township on September 29 around 8:40 p.m.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 2020 Ford Escape was hit from behind and forced into a guardrail.

The Ford then flipped and landed on its roof.

Witnesses say the suspect vehicle was an early 2000s gray Dodge Ram 2500 pick-up with front end damage.

The driver left the scene headed west on US-30.

If you can have information that can help, call the Ohio State Highway Patrol at (330)433-6200.

