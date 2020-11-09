OSHP looking for commercial driver who left scene of deadly accident in Sandusky County

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly hit-skip crash that happened on the Ohio Turnpike Sunday evening in Sandusky County.

Just after 6 p.m., OSHP says the driver of a Mercury Grand Marquis rear-ended a commercial motor vehicle.

Both vehicles moved to the side of the road and then the commercial vehicle drove away.

The driver of the Mercury was identified as Michael Sweeny, 66.

He died in the collision.

Sandusky Township Fire Department had to extract him from the vehicle.

The commercial vehicle involved should have damage to the rear of the unit. The trailer is possibly white, but witnesses near the scene of the crash were not certain. Troopers have collected suspected debris and parts from the truck/trailer for analysis.

If anyone has knowledge of a vehicle described, please contact the Ohio State Highway Patrol at (419)499-4808.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8