PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A suspected road rage incident occurred between two vehicles yesterday in Stark County, the Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.
At about 3:45 p.m. on Friday, a 19-year-old male motorcyclist was riding northbound on Market Avenue North in Plain Township, as was a 26-year-old male driving a pick-up truck.
Their vehicles collided sending the motorcyclist into the air and onto the road. The truck then ran the rider over, OSHP reported.
When emergency responders arrived on the scene, the 19-year-old was taken to Mercy Medical Center.
The incident is still under investigation, OSHP said.
Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
- OSHP investigating potential road rage incident that left motorcyclist seriously injured
- Seen on TV: 7/18/2020
- Weekend forecast: Expect sunshine, humidity and sweltering heat
- ICYMI: DeWine’s address; Stores mandate masks; And superheros support real-life hero
- John Lewis, civil rights icon with long, celebrated career in Congress, has died at 80