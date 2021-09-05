OSHP investigating one-vehicle fatal crash in Erie County

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol Sandusky Post is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash that happened overnight.

Around 2:45 a.m., troopers were called to the intersection of US 250 and Mall Drive in Perkins Township, Erie County where a 2002 Ford Taurus crashed into a traffic light pole, according to a release from OSHP.

Officers say the Taurus was driving south on US 250 when the driver went left of center and continued down a sidewalk before hitting the pole.

The driver was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash and fire crews needed to remove her from the vehicle, police say.

The driver was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation and it’s still unknown if alcohol or drugs are a factor.