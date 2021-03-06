OSHP investigating I-480 crash that kills 2, sends 4 to hospital

Related Content Ohio State Highway Patrol mourns unexpected loss of K-9

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that killed two people and injured more last night on I-480 near I-77.

Troopers responded to the incident around 11:45 p.m. Friday. Upon investigation, troopers said that the driver of a Chevrolet Cruze was going eastbound on I-480 when their car was hit from behind by a Ford Escape. The Escape, troopers said, veered to the right side of the highway, rolling up into a guardrail and concrete wall.

The Cruz meanwhile, hit a guardrail on the left side of the highway and ended up on a median. Troopers said the driver of the Cruz was able to be treated on scene for minor injuries.

Six people were reportedly inside the Escape. The driver and a juvenile passenger reportedly died from their injuries, while two juveniles and two adults were taken to the hospital, OSHP said.