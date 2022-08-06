JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A two-vehicle crash resulted in multiple fatalities on an Ashland County road Friday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

Troopers were called to the area of SR-302 near mile post 5 around 3:45 p.m. after the driver of a Chevy truck reportedly went left of center crashing into a Ford truck in the eastbound lane. The impact caused both trucks to go off the road landing in a ditch, where they both went up in flames.

Three people were riding in the Chevy at the time of the crash, none of whom were wearing seatbelts, OSHP said. Two men in their 30s were pronounced dead at the scene and a 23-year-old woman was taken to Akron City Hospital for severe injuries.

The 50-year-old driver of the Ford was reportedly released at the scene after being treated.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved in the incident and an investigation is ongoing.