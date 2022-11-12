AUBURN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A hit-and-run vehicle crash killed a man early Saturday morning in Geauga County, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Troopers were initially called to the area of Munn Road around 12:30 a.m. after a 23-year-old driving a utility vehicle was reportedly hit from behind and was flung off the roadway.

The victim, identified as Tyler Davis, was initially taken to University Hospitals Geauga for his life-threatening injuries, but was later transferred to University Hospitals Cleveland where he succumbed to his injuries.

Troopers said they were able to track down the vehicle involved in the crash at a residence.

No arrests have yet been made in this incident, but troopers said charges are pending for the driver of the suspected vehicle “depending on the results of the investigation.”