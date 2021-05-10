OSHP investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Geauga County, after driver reportedly misses stop sign

CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead early Monday morning.

Around 7 a.m., troopers from the Chardon post were called to the scene of the crash on U.S. 6 in Montville Township in Geauga County. Upon arrival they reportedly observed two severely damaged vehicles, one a 2006 Chevrolet Impala and the other a 2005 Ford F-150, in a field near the intersection of Clay Street.

Troopers said that after an investigation, they determined the 61-year-old male driver of the Impala failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into the truck on the passenger side. Both vehicles flew into a utility pole before landing in the field. The truck turned on its side.

The driver of the Impala, who reportedly was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the truck’s driver, a 45-year-old man was taken to University Hospitals of Geauga for what troopers describe as minor injuries.



It is not known at this time if substances were a factor in the crash.