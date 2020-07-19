Alcohol believed to be involved in deadly Tallmadge crash, OSHP says

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WJW) — The Akron Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic crash incident that left one person dead this morning.

A 46-year-old man was driving a car southeast on Southeast Avenue in Tallmadge around 1:05 a.m., when he struck a 44-year-old man who OSHP said was walking “near the center of the roadway.”

The seriously injured man was rushed to Akron City Hospital, but soon died from the trauma after his arrival.

The driver of the car was reportedly not injured in the crash.

OSHP said that alcohol is believed to have been in a factor in the incident.

Tallmadge Police Department and EMS also responded to the scene.

