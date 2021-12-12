OSHP investigating fatal motorcycle crash

MARION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Marion Post are investigating a fatal crash that happened early Sunday morning.

Just before 2 a.m., 32-year-old Aaron M. Schilling was riding a 2013 Victory Cross Country motorcycle on US Route 23 northbound near Mile Post 11 in Marion County when officers say he lost control, according to an OSHP news release.

The motorcycle overturned onto its side and went into the median.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office said Schilling died at the scene and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Marion Township Fire and EMS, Marion County Coroner’s Office, the Ohio Department of Transportation and Kirby’s Towing assisted OSHP.