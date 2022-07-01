NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in North Canton on Thursday afternoon.

Christopher A. Metzger, age 54, of Paris died from the crash, according to a press release from OSHP.

It happened at around 4:30 p.m. on State Route 44 near milepost 6 in Osnaburg Township, Stark County

Initial investigation shows that Metzger, who was riding a 2000 Honda Goldwing Trike northbound on State Route 44, traveled left of center on a curve in the road and hit a Ford Explorer, the release says.

Mr. Metzger was taken to Aultman Hospital by Osnaburg Township EMS.

Officers say the driver of the Explorer was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.