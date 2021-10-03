OSHP investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Lorain County

ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — The Elyria Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday afternoon on County Road 30 (Quarry Road) south of TR 1173 (Hornyak Court) in Amherst Township.

Troopers say around 2 p.m., 63-year-old Kenneth Schmidt, who was traveling northwest on a 2008 Harley Davidson motorcycle, went off the right side of the road, hit a sign then was thrown off the bike, according to a release.

Schmidt was taken to Mercy Health Lorain Hospital were he was pronounced dead.

Troopers say they do not suspect drugs or alcohol to be a factor in this crash.

This remains under investigation.