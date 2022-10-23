CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash early Sunday morning.

Eric James Miller, 18, of Shreve, died at the scene of the crash that happened at around 12:15 a.m. on County Road 1 near County Road 318 in Wayne County, according to a release.

Investigators say a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta traveling westbound drove left of center, then ran off the right side of the roadway and into a creek bed.

A juvenile passenger in the vehicle was taken from the scene with life-threatening injuries, OSHP says.

According to the release, both occupants were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

Western Holmes Fire and EMS, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and the Wayne County Coroner’s Office assisted at the scene.

Alcohol or drugs were not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.