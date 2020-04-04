OSHP investigating crash involving Erie County deputy, K-9 officer

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an Erie County deputy and his K-9 partner.

The incident occurred around 7:50 p.m. Friday on State Route 61 near Mile Post 2 in Berlin Township.

A 2003 Chevy Silverado exited a private driveway and began to turn eastbound on SR 61.

Troopers say he failed to yield and drove in front of the deputy’s cruiser.

Deputy Cody Webb veered left, in an attempt to avoid collision, and struck the Silverado.

Deputy Webb suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Fisher Titus Medical Center. His condition is currently unknown.

His K-9 partner was released to the Erie County Sheriff’s Department and underwent medical evaluation. It is unknown at this time if the canine was injured.

Neither the driver of the Silverado nor his passengers sustained any injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.