GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Ohio State Highway Patrol released photos of a crash involving a buggy that took place Thursday evening near Middlefield.

OSHP and Geauga County Sheriff’s Office were called to the intersection of SR-87 and Bundysburg Windsor Road NW for reports a car and a buggy were involved in a crash around 6:30 p.m.

WJW photo

WJW photo

WJW photo

OSHP reported two kids were inside the buggy but while minor injuries were possible, no one was taken to the hospital.

As of Saturday, the crash still remains under investigation. It is not clear if any animals were hurt in the incident.