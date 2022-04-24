PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A woman was killed in a single-car crash in Stark County Sunday afternoon, the Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

The incident reportedly took place around 2:45 p.m. on US 30 eastbound in Perry Township, troopers said in a statement.

The woman was reportedly driving her Jeep Compass in the area of the Whipple Avenue exit when she veered to the right side off of the road careening into an embankment. The vehicle hit a tree and a fence before flipping onto its top, troopers said.

The Stark County Medical Examiner’s office declared the woman, a 44-year-old from Malvern, Ohio, dead at the scene.

The woman was reportedly not wearing her seatbelt. OSHP continues to investigate the incident, but they do not believe drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor in the crash.