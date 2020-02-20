OSHP investigating after truck crashes into Springfield Township home

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a truck crashed into a Springfield Township home early Thursday.

According to OSHP, the crash happened around 7 a.m. A 39-year-old woman was traveling eastbound on Helmsdale Drive in a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado when the vehicle experienced a mechanical issue and failed to stop at the Hazel Drive stop sign.

The Chevrolet traveled through the intersection, off the road and struck the house, causing structural damage.

There were two passengers in the vehicle, both of whom received minor injuries. No one was inside the home during the incident.

This crash remains under investigation.

Courtesy: Ohio State Highway Patrol

