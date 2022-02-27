OSHP investigating after man killed in Ashtabula County vehicle crash

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities are investigating following a single-vehicle crash that left a man dead in Trumbull Township Sunday afternoon.

Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Ashtabula Post said the crash took place around 4:30 p.m. on SR-166 close to Dawsey Road.

A 68-year-old man from Thompson, Ohio, was reportedly driving his Subaru Forester around that time when he veered off the curved road hitting a utility pole, traffic sign and went into the ditch.

The driver reportedly died at the scene, OSHP said.

Authorities said they do not believe that alcohol was a factor in the crash. They did report he was not wearing a seatbelt.