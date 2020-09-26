OSHP investigating after SUV driver hits 4-year-old bicyclist in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A 4-year-old was injured last night after getting hit by a car, the Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

Emergency responders were called to the scene where the crash occurred near Wiseland Avenue on 49th Street after 7:30 p.m. last night.

According to troopers, a 57-year-old man was driving an SUV eastbound on 49th Street, when the child, who was riding a bike without a helmet, rolled out into the road from a driveway right in front of the car and was struck.

The child did not have life-threatening injuries, troopers said, but was hurt and sent to Aultman Hospital Pediatric Center by EMS.

The driver of the car was not injured in the crash, but OSHP continues to investigate the incident.

