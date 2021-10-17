OSHP investigates Wayne County fatal crash

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle, fatal crash that happened in Wayne County yesterday.

It happened just after 6 p.m. on Smithville Western Road, west of State Route 83 in Wayne Township, according to a release from OSHP.

Officers say Smithville resident John Murray was driving westbound in a black 2006 Cadillac CTS when he went partially across the centerline and lost control of the vehicle.

The Cadillac continued off the right side of the road hitting a ditch and fence. It overturned and came to final rest on its roof.

Murray, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene, officers say.

A 12-year-old passenger was taken to Wooster Community Hospital by Central Fire Department then later life flighted to Akron Children’s Hospital.

The Wayne County Coroner’s Office and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office assisted on scene.

Officers say that alcohol doesn’t seem to be a factor in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation.