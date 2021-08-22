OSHP investigates serious injury motorcycle crash in Stark County

SANDY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash involving a motorcycle.

It happened on Saturday around 7 p.m. on State Route 43 just north of Ridgeview Drive SE.

According to a release from OSHP, a 54-year-old Canton resident was driving a 1997 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on State Route 43 with a 31-year-old Canton resident riding as his passenger.

Officers say he lost control of the motorcycle while negotiating a curve and drove off the right side of the roadway hitting a traffic sign and ditch before overturning multiple times.

They both flew from the motorcycle when it overturned.

The passenger had incapacitating injuries and was transported from the scene to Aultman Hospital by emergency squad. She is being treated for non-life threating injuries.

The driver had minor injuries and was transported from the scene to Mercy Medical Center by emergency squad.

They both were not wearing a helmet when the crash occurred and alcohol is believed to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.