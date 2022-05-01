CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Wayne County on Saturday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Wadsworth and Fulton Roads in Chippewa Township when, officers say, 50-year-old Scott Kemp of Massillon was riding a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle and failed to yield while making a left turn, according to a release from OSHP.

Officials say Kemp hit a 2000 Isuzu NPR cabover truck and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Kemp was pronounced dead at the scene by the Wayne County Coroners Office.

Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. It does not appear he was wearing a helmet, the release says.