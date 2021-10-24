OSHP investigates fatal crash in Wayne County

CONGRESS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Troopers are investigating a fatal crash involving two commercial trucks that happened in Wayne County overnight on Sunday.

Around 3:30 a.m., a 26 year old from New York was driving a semi-truck and stopped northbound on Interstate Route 71 on the right berm after hitting a deer, according to a release from Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP says a 2011 Isuzu NPR box truck was travelling northbound on Interstate Route 71 in the right lane, drove onto the right berm and hit the disabled semi-truck.

The 28-year-old Brookfield resident, driving the Isuzu box truck, was transported to Akron General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two passengers of the box truck, Nicholas Holmes, age 30 of Girard, Ohio and Christopher Fox, age 21 of Youngstown were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Interstate Route 71 near mile post 195 was closed for about 2 hours.

West Salem Town and Country Fire and EMS, the Ohio Department of Transportation, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and the Wayne County Coroner’s Office assisted on the scene.

It’s unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash and the crash remains under investigation.