OSHP investigates fatal crash in Sandusky County

SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that happened yesterday.

According to a release from OSHP, the crash happened on County Road 41 just east of CR 108 in Jackson Township, Sandusky County around 10:30 p.m.

Officers say 38-year-old Jonathan D. Ottney, of Fremont, was driving a 2020 Nissan Altima eastbound on County Road 41 when an 18-year-old Helena resident, in a 2014 Chrysler 200, traveling westbound on County Road 41, went left of center and struck Ottney’s vehicle head on.

After the impact both vehicles came to rest on the south side of County Road 41.

Ottney was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 18-year-old was taken to Saint Vincent’s Hospital in Toledo in critical condition. There was a minor in the front seat of Chrysler 200 who was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office, Sandusky County Coroner’s Office, Helena Fire Department, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation.