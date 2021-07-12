OSHP investigates fatal crash in Ravenna

RAVENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle, fatal crash that happened yesterday on SR-14 in Ravenna Township.

The crash occurred just east of Lake Rockwell Road around 1:30 p.m. and caused the closure of SR-14 for about three and a half hours.

The Ravenna Post of OSHP says the crash happened when a 36-year-old Ravenna woman driving a 2010 Dodge Caliber lost control when traveling eastbound on a curve on SR-14. She collided with a 2020 Hyundai Sante Fe driven by a 71-year-old Louisville man who was traveling westbound on SR-14.

She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash and a male passenger in her vehicle was taken to University Hospitals Ravenna with minor injuries, according to a OSHP release.

Police say an 81-year-old passenger in the Hyundai was taken to the University Hospitals Ravenna where she later died from her injuries. The driver of the Hyundai was also transported to University Hospitals with serious injuries.

It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash and it remains under investigation.

The Ravenna Township and city fire departments were also on scene and the Streetsboro Police Department assisted with traffic control.