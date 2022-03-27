CARLISLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened in Lorain County on Saturday evening.

Just before 11 p.m., 36-year-old Marshall Taylor of Elyria was traveling north on Indian Hollow Road in a 2002 Volvo when he drove off the roadway crashing into a utility pole and overturning, according to a release from OSHP.

Troopers say Taylor was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was thrown from the car. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials suspect speed was a factor in the crash, the release says.

Indian Hollow Road was closed for about 3 hours while troopers investigated the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.