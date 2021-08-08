OSHP investigates fatal crash in Geauga County

TROY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that happened on Saturday.

Around 5:30 p.m. the crash happened on SR 700 near milepost 4, according to a release from OSHP.

Officials say a 63-year-old woman, from Middlefield, was traveling northbound on SR 700 in a Mercury Sable and a 20-year-old man from Akron, driving a Chevy Malibu, was traveling southbound on SR 700.

The Malibu went left of center and hit the Sable head on, according to the release.

Troopers say Nathan Allen, who was driving the Malibu, died at the scene.

The woman had serious injuries and was airlifted to a Cleveland-area hospital.

The Troy Township Fire Department, Geauga County Sheriff’s Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol were at the scene and the crash remains under investigation.