OSHP investigates fatal crash in Ashtabula

PIERPONT TWP., Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Ashtabula Post is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that happened on Friday.

Officers say the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on US Route 6 at State Route 7, according to a release.

The release says a black 2021 Jeep Compass, driven by 24-year-old Tassie Stewart, of North Kingsville, was traveling westbound on US Route 6 and went through a stop sign.

Meanwhile, a dark green 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 39-year-old Pennsylvania resident, was traveling northbound on State Route 7 and hit the Jeep in the intersection, according to officers.

Officers say the Silverado traveled off the west side of State Route 7 and overturned multiple times. The Jeep traveled off the west side of the road, flipped over and hit traffic signs and a utility pole.

Stewart was killed as a result of the crash, according to the release.

The driver of the Silverado and two of his passengers in the vehicle had minor injuries.

Pierpont Township Fire/EMS assisted at the scene and the crash remains under investigation.