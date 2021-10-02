OSHP investigates fatal crash in Ashtabula

News
Posted: / Updated:

(WDTN Photo)

PIERPONT TWP., Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Ashtabula Post is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that happened on Friday.

Officers say the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on US Route 6 at State Route 7, according to a release.

The release says a black 2021 Jeep Compass, driven by 24-year-old Tassie Stewart, of North Kingsville, was traveling westbound on US Route 6 and went through a stop sign.

Meanwhile, a dark green 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 39-year-old Pennsylvania resident, was traveling northbound on State Route 7 and hit the Jeep in the intersection, according to officers.

Officers say the Silverado traveled off the west side of State Route 7 and overturned multiple times. The Jeep traveled off the west side of the road, flipped over and hit traffic signs and a utility pole.

Stewart was killed as a result of the crash, according to the release.

The driver of the Silverado and two of his passengers in the vehicle had minor injuries.

Pierpont Township Fire/EMS assisted at the scene and the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral