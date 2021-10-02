OSHP investigates fatal crash in Ashtabula

PIERPONT TWP., Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Ashtabula Post is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that happened on Friday.
Officers say the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on US Route 6 at State Route 7, according to a release.
The release says a black 2021 Jeep Compass, driven by 24-year-old Tassie Stewart, of North Kingsville, was traveling westbound on US Route 6 and went through a stop sign.
Meanwhile, a dark green 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 39-year-old Pennsylvania resident, was traveling northbound on State Route 7 and hit the Jeep in the intersection, according to officers.
Officers say the Silverado traveled off the west side of State Route 7 and overturned multiple times. The Jeep traveled off the west side of the road, flipped over and hit traffic signs and a utility pole.
Stewart was killed as a result of the crash, according to the release.
The driver of the Silverado and two of his passengers in the vehicle had minor injuries.
Pierpont Township Fire/EMS assisted at the scene and the crash remains under investigation.