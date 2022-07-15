MOHICAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash in Ashland County.

Benjamin Johns, age 23 of Jeromesville, died from the crash that happened Thursday just before 5 a.m. on County Road 30A near Township Road 1802 in Mohican Township, according to a release from OSHP.

Investigators say Johns was the single occupant in a 2001 Honda Civic that went off the left side of the road when traveling southwest on County Road 30A. It hit a mailbox and a tree before coming to a final rest.

Johns was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, troopers say.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Jeromesville Fire and EMS, the Ashland County Sheriff’s Department and the Ashland County Coroner’s Office assisted at the scene.