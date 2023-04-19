NORWALK, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle head-on crash.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on US Route 20 near milepost 23 in Townsend Township, Huron County.

According to OSHP, a Chevy pickup traveled left of center and sideswiped the Volvo semi before striking a Hino semi head-on in the westbound lane.

The Volvo semi came to a stop on the north edge of the road, while the Hino semi drove off the right side of the road and into the ditch.

The driver of the pickup was not wearing a safety belt, according to OSHP and was trapped in the pickup.

He was extricated by mechanical means but died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

He was identified as Bryan Anable, 45, of Mansfield.

A front-seat passenger in the pickup was also not wearing a safety belt, OSHP reports, and was flown by Metro LifeFlight to MetroHealth Medical Center.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, and the incident remains under investigation.

This is the fifth fatal crash in Huron County in 2023, and the fourth crash where the fatal victim was unbelted, OSHP reports.