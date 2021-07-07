OSHP increasing patrols due to more excessive speeding across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol and local police departments are reporting an increase in the number of cases of excessive speeding.

In one of the incidents, a Bainbridge Township police officer clocked a motorcyclist at 133 mph on Depot Road, which has a posted speed limit of 35 miles per hour.

The violator was traveling with four others motorcyclists, and the officer warned all five that their reckless driving was endangering their own lives and those of innocent people.

On the officer’s dash camera video, the cited driver is heard asking the officer to give him a break, because the citation will endanger his commercial driver’s license. The officer responds, “dude, you are almost 100 miles an hour over, I’m surprised I didn’t get calls from the families sitting outside at their bonfires. I get it man, you guys have super fast bikes, but there’s got to be a better place to do it.”

In another recent case, an Eastlake police officer tried to pull over a car for speeding on Route 91. The driver slowed down and then did a spin out in front of the officer, as if to challenge him. He then got onto Route Two and quickly accelerated to speeds in excess of 150 miles an hour, before the officer decided to terminate the pursuit.

The State Highway Patrol so far this year, the number of traffic citations issued to drivers traveling 20 miles an hour over the speed limit or greater has risen 75% over the previous year, and cases involving speeders going 100 miles an hour or faster have gone up 51%.

“When you’re talking about speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour, your reaction time is little to none,” OSP spokesman Sgt. Ray Santiago told FOU 8. “You’re already looking at the average reaction time is about 1.5 seconds before you realize what hazard you’re looking at on the road and you decide to react to it. So when you do that, it’s just undue risk and you’re putting a lot of folks in danger.”

In response to the increase in excessive speeding, the highway patrol and local police departments are increasing their patrols during peak travel hours.