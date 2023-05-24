[In the player above, watch FOX 8 News coverage from 2021 on traffic crashes along state highways.]

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A 57-year-old Butler man was killed when the car being driven by his son crashed and flipped in the township early Wednesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the fatal crash reported just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, along state Route 603 near the intersection of Gladden Road.

The 2005 Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven by 32-year-old Kevin A. Hootman Jr. of Mansfield went off the right side of the roadway and overturned, ejecting its passenger, Kevin A. Hootman Sr., 57, of Butler, according to a news release from the patrol. A spokesperson later confirmed the man is the driver’s father.

The father was pronounced dead at the scene. The son was transported to a Mansfield hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

The crash remains under investigation.