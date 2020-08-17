OSHP: Family injured after suspected drunk driver hit buggy and left the scene in Huron County

HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that injured a family in a horse-drawn buggy.

It happened Sunday just before 10 p.m. in Huron County on US-250 in Greenwich Township.

According to a press release, a driver hit the buggy from behind.

Everyone was thrown from the buggy.

Two children and two adults were hurt.

The horse was also hurt.

The driver left the scene, but investigators tracked him down in Ashland County.

The driver has been identified as Renold R. Workman, 58, of Vermilion.

He was not hurt.

OSHP says alcohol is suspected as a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

