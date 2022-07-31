PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A three-vehicle crash left an elderly man dead Sunday afternoon, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The incident took place on SR 172 (Lincoln Way) in Perry Township around 12:45 p.m. after a 79-year-old man drove his vehicle left of the road’s center line while traveling westbound, the Canton Post of OSHP reported.

The man, later identified as Edward Matako of Massillon, reportedly hit two vehicles driving the other way head on.

EMS reportedly took Matako to Aultman Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The other two drivers’ conditions has not been reported.

The investigation found all three individuals were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and it is not believed that drugs or alcohol factored into the incident.