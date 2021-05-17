OSHP: Drugs, alcohol may have been a factor in Wayne County crash that killed 1, hospitalized another

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A two-vehicle car crash on US 250 killed one man and left another seriously injured Monday morning, the Wooster Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

The crash took place around milestone 4 near Firestone Road at about 6:25 a.m. when the driver of a GMC van veered left of center on the road and hit a Ford truck driving westbound. The van then went the other direction and hit a guardrail ejecting two people from the vehicle, OSHP said.

The New Pittsburg Fire Department arrived on the scene and took the two, a 38-year-old man and a 33-year-old man, to Wooster Community Hospital. The older of the two was reportedly pronounced deceased while the younger was transported to Akron City Hospital for his injuries.

A third man, also 33, was reportedly inside the van, and had at first left the scene after the crash as he had pending arrest warrants, OSHP said. The man reportedly only had minor injuries.

The occupants of the truck also only had minor injuries and were not taken to the hospital.

Troopers said the crash is still under investigation but that drugs and/or alcohol could have been a factor. The two men who were ejected from the van were reportedly not wearing seatbelts.

Wayne County has now reported five fatal vehicle crashes so far this year, including four where people were not wearing seatbelts.

This is the fifth fatal crash in Wayne County for 2021 and the fourth fatal crash where seatbelts were not utilized.